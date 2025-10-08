Granson went without a target while playing 22 of the Eagles' 61 snaps on offense in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Broncos.

Despite seeing his most extensive playing time of the season, Granson went without a look in the passing game for the third game in a row. Granson still looks like a strong candidate to match or exceed last week's 36 percent snap share in this Thursday's game against the Giants. The Eagles are expected to be without Grant Calcaterra (oblique) for Week 6, leaving Granson as the clear top backup to top tight end Dallas Goedert.