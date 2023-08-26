Johnson (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The veteran tackle hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2020 and now, he won't get the opportunity to for the immediate future. Johnson has been battling to make the Eagle's active roster as a depth piece on their offensive line but his chances just worsened. The 27-year-old will now be forced to miss Philadelphia's entire 2023 campaign unless he's released with injury settlement.