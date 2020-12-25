site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Roderick Johnson: Stepping in for Howard
Johnson will replace Tytus Howard (concussion) at right tackle against the Bengals on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Howard was placed on injured reserve and will miss the rest of the season, so Johnson will start at right tackle the final two games.
