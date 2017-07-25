Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Brooks (quadriceps) is "obviously {the team's} nickel defender," Dave Zangaro of CSN Philly reports.

Brooks is recovering from a ruptured quad tendon that required surgery and cost him the last 10 games of 2016. Prior to suffering the injury, he had established himself as a starter at the position; but now he will have to surpass Jalen Mills, Patrick Robinson or Rasul Douglas if he wants to see many snaps beyond the nickel package this year.