Curry is expected to be released by the Eagles, Ian Rapaport of NFL Network reports.

Curry has been a stalwart along the Eagles' defensive line for the better half of the last six seasons. The veteran recorded nine sacks to go along with four forced fumbles in 2014, but has seen his production tail off since, posting only nine sacks in the past three seasons combined. Curry also saw rookie Derek Barnett effectively assume a large chunk of his pass-rushing responsibilities in 2017. The move will save the Eagles $9 million in cap room this coming season, while Curry will hit the market and look to find his way onto another NFL roster before training camp begins.