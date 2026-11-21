The Eagles activated Shipley (foot) from injured reserve Saturday, but he remains questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Shipley logged an LP/LP/DNP practice regimen during Week 11 prep, with Friday's absence attributed to an illness. He appears to be closing in on his first game action since Week 5, when he suffered a partial tear of his plantar fascia, but his status for Sunday's matchup won't be confirmed until about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Assuming Shipley returns to action this weekend, he may serve as the direct backup to top RB Saquon Barkley.