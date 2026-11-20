Shipley (foot/illness) didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Steelers.

Since the Eagles designated Shipley to return from injured reserve Monday, he managed back-to-back limited practices to begin Week 11 prep before Friday's absence, which seemingly can be attributed to an illness. The team will need to activate Shipley from IR by Saturday afternoon for him to have a chance to play Sunday. If he gets the all clear, Shipley will be joining a backfield that's still led by Saquon Barkley, with Jaydon Blue and potentially practice-squad member Elijah Mitchell also available.