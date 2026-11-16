The Eagles opened Shipley's (foot) 21-day practice window Monday.

Shipley landed on IR after being diagnosed with a partial tear of his plantar fascia in the wake of Week 5 action, but now has a chance to play as soon as Sunday against the Steelers. Meanwhile, fellow RB Tank Bigsby (abdomen) -- who hasn't played since Week 4 -- remains on IR, and the Eagles signed Jaydon Blue to their practice squad Monday. If he's able to suit up this weekend, Shipley would reclaim a backup role behind Saquon Barkley that isn't likely to result in much volume for the 2024 fourth-rounder.