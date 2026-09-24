Shipley (foot) did not participate in practice Thursday.

The running back is apparently dealing with a foot injury as the practice week begins for Philadelphia. Shipley carried the ball seven times for 24 yards and caught two passes for five yards in the Eagles' 24-20 win over the Titans last Sunday, seeing an expanded role with Saquon Barkley on the bench for much of the game. Barkley (shoulder) was limited Thursday, and Shipley could play a bigger role again if the starter can't go this coming Monday at Chicago, but that will depend on the Clemson product's status.