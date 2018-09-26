Manuel was one of several quarterbacks who worked out for San Francisco on Tuesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 49ers are in need of a quarterback after losing Jimmy Garoppolo (knee) for the season with a torn ACL, and Manuel looks to be in the mix for the job. C.J. Beathard is set to take over the starting duties, and he's currently the only healthy quarterback on the roster. Manuel was released by Oakland in early September and has thrown for 20 touchdowns to 16 interceptions since being drafted in 2013.