The Chiefs signed Manuel to a contract Friday, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

While Manuel has plenty of NFL experience on his resume, not much of it is good. With the Chiefs already rostering Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne, the 28-year-old signal-caller will likely battle with Chase Litton to earn a spot as a third quarterback on the 53-man roster, but the odds may be stacked against him.

