Raiders' EJ Manuel: Makes excellent case for backup job
Manuel appears to have beat out Connor Cook for the backup quarterback job, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Manuel completed 18 of 22 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns in Thursday's 30-19 preseason win over Seattle, after Cook suffered through a 6-for-15 meltdown the previous week against Green Bay. Cook stuck around as the third-string quarterback the past two seasons, but Oakland may go with just two QBs this time around.
