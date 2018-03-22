The Raiders re-signed Manuel on Thursday.

After an injury-plagued four seasons with the Bills, Manuel arrived in Oakland last offseason to serve as Derek Carr's backup. Forced into action in Weeks 4 and 5 when Carr was sidelined due to transverse process fractures in his back, Manuel competed 24 of 43 passes for 265 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The presences of holdover Connor Cook and offseason addition Josh Jackson provide competition for the No. 2 job, but Manuel should have a leg up as the most experienced hand behind Carr.