Manuel is retiring from football, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Manuel signed with Kansas City earlier this offseason to compete with Chad Henne for the backup quarterback job. The 2013 first-round pick has now decided to step away from football, perhaps discouraged by the plethora of quarterbacks on the Chiefs' roster. In addition to Henne and starter Patrick Mahomes, the team currently is carrying Chase Litton and three undrafted rookies. Manuel was cut by Oakland in September and spent the entire 2018 season unsigned.

