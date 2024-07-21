The Dolphins will host Ogbah for a workout Monday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Ogbah was productive in relatively limited opportunities with Miami last season, tallying 5.0 sacks and an interception over 238 defensive snaps in the regular season. He was released in February to save cap space but could now return for a fifth campaign with the Dolphins if his workout goes well. Miami has a sudden need for another pass rusher with Shaquil Barrett unexpectedly announcing his retirement Saturday.