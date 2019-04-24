Ezekiel Ansah: Visiting Baltimore
Ansah (shoulder) is visiting the Ravens on Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
While he only has experience in 4-3 schemes to this point in his pro career, Ansah could fit in Baltimore's 3-4 defense as a pass rusher for nickel packages, helping to replace offseason losses Terrell Suggs (Cardinals) and Za'Darius Smith (Packers). The former Lion will turn 30 in May after battling through a series of injuries the past three seasons, but it's hard to argue with his production when healthy, as he had 16 sacks in 21 appearances between 2017 and 2018 despite averaging just 31.5 snaps per game. Ansah's career rate of one sack for every 63.2 snaps puts him in the same range as Von Miller (59.9), creating a compelling case for teams to tolerate his durability issues and middling work against the run.
