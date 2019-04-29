Ezekiel Ansah: Visiting Seattle

Ansah (shoulder) is making a free-agent visit with the Seahawks on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ansah received a positive outlook when visiting a shoulder specialist last week and expects to be fully cleared by mid-August. The 29-year-old has also visited with the Bills, Saints and Ravens, but apparently never planned to sign before visiting the shoulder specialist. A pairing with the Seahawks would make sense given the team traded their top pass rusher in Frank Clark earlier this month, though they also drafted defensive end L.J. Collier late in the first round over the weekend.

