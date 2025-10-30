Washington (back) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

A back injury prevented Washington from practicing Wednesday, but he took a step in the right direction by logging a limited session Thursday, and he would likely avoid an injury designation for Week 9 against the Patriots if he were to practice in full Friday. Washington played just four offensive snaps against the Dolphins in Week 8, and he would remain in a limited role on offense if Drake London (hip) is cleared to play against New England.