Falcons' Casey Washington: Back at practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (back) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
A back injury prevented Washington from practicing Wednesday, but he took a step in the right direction by logging a limited session Thursday, and he would likely avoid an injury designation for Week 9 against the Patriots if he were to practice in full Friday. Washington played just four offensive snaps against the Dolphins in Week 8, and he would remain in a limited role on offense if Drake London (hip) is cleared to play against New England.
More News
-
Falcons' Casey Washington: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Casey Washington: One grab in Week 8•
-
Falcons' Casey Washington: Season-low 11 snaps in loss•
-
Falcons' Casey Washington: Minor role continues•
-
Falcons' Casey Washington: One grab in Week 4•
-
Falcons' Casey Washington: Cleared to play Sunday•