Washington (concussion) was a full practice participant Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Washington emerged from the Falcons' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers with a concussion and missed the last two games as a result. He didn't practice during Week 2 prep and then was listed as limited on four consecutive injury reports before getting back to all activity Thursday. There's been no indication that Washington has gained clearance from the protocol for head injuries, but he has two more days to do so ahead of Sunday's game versus the Commanders.