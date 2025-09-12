Washington (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Washington didn't clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in time to have a chance to play Sunday. His next opportunity to see game action will come Week 3 against the Panthers. Barring an addition from the practice squad, Ray-Ray McCloud and KhaDarel Hodge will round out Atlanta's wide receiver depth chart Sunday behind Drake London and Darnell Mooney, both of whom were cleared of their respective shoulder injuries on Friday's injury report.