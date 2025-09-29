The Falcons expect Mooney (hamstring) to get healthy over the team's bye and retake the field in Week 6 versus the Bills on Monday, Oct. 13, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mooney was forced out of Sunday's 34-27 win over the Commanders early in the third quarter due to a hamstring injury, but he's not expected to miss any further time. He secured his only target for 16 yards before exiting Sunday's contest. Mooney also missed Week 1 due to a shoulder injury, and across his three appearances this season he's tallied just seven catches for 79 yards on 16 targets.