Mooney (hamstring) didn't practice Friday, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Mooney made an early exit Week 4 and still isn't ready to practice after a Week 5 bye. Falcons coach Raheem Morris said the wideout is day-to-day, but there's not much cause for optimism as pertains to Monday's matchup with Buffalo. Casey Washington played 95 percent of Atlanta's snaps when Mooney was inactive back in Week 1, catching three of six targets for 33 yards in a loss to Tampa Bay.