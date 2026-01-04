Hellams (hamstring) was not activated from injured reserve Saturday and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hellams was designated to return Wednesday after missing Atlanta's last four games. He logged a full practice Friday after logging two limited sessions earlier in the week, but that won't be enough for him to play in the Falcons' season finale. Hellams played almost exclusively on special teams and logged 10 tackles across 11 games in 2025.