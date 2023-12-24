site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Falcons' Kaleb McGary: Not playing Sunday
McGary (knee) is inactive Sunday against the Colts.
McGary will miss a third straight contest due to an MCL sprain. Storm Norton should draw the start again in his place at right tackle.
