The Falcons elevated Patterson from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's clash against the Chargers, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Patterson just joined Atlanta's practice squad Friday after being cut by the Jets earlier in November. He had played in one game for New York, making all three of his extra-point tries while not attempting a field goal in Week 9 versus Houston. Patterson may just be kicking insurance for the Falcons in Sunday's contest, as primary kicker Younghoe Koo (hip) logged a full practice session Friday and is expected to be able to suit up.