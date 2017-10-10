Play

Schraeder was able to take part in positional drills Monday, and subsequently cleared concussion protocol, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Shraeder has been in concussion protocol since suffering a head injury Week 2 against the packers. It appears the 29-year-old made enough progress with his recovery during the team's bye week, and is seemingly on track to start at right tackle Sunday against the Dolphins barring any setbacks.

