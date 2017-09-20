Falcons' Ryan Schraeder: Not practicing Wednesday
Schraeder (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Schraeder is still trying to complete the league's concussion protocol, and Ty Sambrailo is expected to continue to fill in.
More News
-
Falcons' Ryan Schraeder: Out with concussion•
-
Falcons' Ryan Schraeder: Starts in Week 2 of preseason•
-
Falcons' Ryan Schraeder: Cleared to resume running•
-
Falcons' Ryan Schraeder: Restructures contract•
-
Falcons' Ryan Schraeder: No surgery required•
-
Falcons' Ryan Schraeder: Injures ankle during Super Bowl•
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
If you need to make a trade, you also need to know how to value your assets. That's what this...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Got questions about our expert rankings for Week 3? Here are the key takeaways you need to...
-
DFS Week 3: Avoid Hunt, McCoy
DFS pro Mike McClure says Kareem Hunt should be nowhere near your DraftKings and FanDuel l...