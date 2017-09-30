Play

Schraeder (concussion) will watch Sunday's matchup against the Bills form the sidelines, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official website reports.

Schraeder suffered a concussion in Week 2's win over the Packers, and has been unable to clear the team's protocol since. Look for Austin Pasztor to draw another start at right tackle in the 29-year-old's absence.

