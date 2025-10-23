Harrison was a limited participant in practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Harrison recorded a sack and played his usual allotment of defensive snaps this past Sunday against San Francisco, but he appears to have picked up a knee injury in the contest. The issue may not be serious given that he was able to practice in a limited capacity to begin Week 8 prep. Still, Harrison could enter the weekend with an injury status if he isn't able to practice in full by the end of the week.