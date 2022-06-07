Coach Brian Daboll said Robinson will likely be wearing a red jersey at practice signifying he's limited Tuesday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

It's unclear at this time what specifically is holding Robinson back from practicing at full strength. The Giants need someone in their cornerbacks room to step up in 2022 after losing lock-down corner James Bradberry to the division rival Eagles this offseason. Robinson's absence apparently creates more opportunities for Michael Jacquet.