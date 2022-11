Ojulari (calf) was designated to return from IR on Monday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Ojulari has dealt with the injury since training camp, which forced him to miss the first two games of the season before playing Week 3 and 4, but then being shut down again. He now has a 21-day window to practice with the team before being placed on the 53-man roster, which could happen as soon as Sunday against the Commanders.