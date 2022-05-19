Ojulari was seen working as the first-team outside linebacker during OTAs on Thursday, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

The second-year product out of Georgia was the Giants' starting outside linebacker opposite from rookie edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux during the team's third OTA session of the offseason. Ojulari has also worked to bulk up this offseason, adding 10 pounds to work his way up to 255 according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Ojulari's added mass combined with his production as a rookie - 49 tackles and eight sacks over 17 games with 13 starts - has likely established him as one of the team's two starting outside linebackers heading into the coming 2022 regular season.