The Giants have elevated Sauls from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Sauls is slated to start in Week 16 with New York having waived Younghoe Koo. Sauls, an undrafted rookie out of Pittsburgh, will thus make his NFL debut for the Giants on Sunday, though he's spent time with three organizations to date. Across his five-year collegiate career, Sauls managed a 81.3 percent field-goal conversion rate.