Sauls reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

After waiving Younghoe Koo on Tuesday, the Giants turned to Sauls to serve as the starting kicker against the Vikings on Sunday, when he made both of his field-goal attempts from 27 and 39 yards while nailing his lone point-after try. Sauls will likely be elevated to the Giants' active roster ahead of their Week 17 tilt against the Raiders.