The Giants have elected to pick up Lawrence's fifth-year contract option, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.
As a result, the No. 17 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft is guaranteed to earn $10.8 million for the 2023 season and slated to maintain his role as a key cog in the Giants' defensive front line for the next couple of years. The 6-foot-4, 342-pounder is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he recorded 54 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 16 games.
