Lawrence tallied five tackles (four solo), including one sack, in New York's 27-22 win over Green Bay in London on Sunday.

Lawrence's sack was a big one, as it came on a third-and-eight play from the Giants' 36 yard line. The Packers were up by a touchdown at the time, and the takedown knocked them out of field-goal range. Lawrence has tallied three sacks over his past two contests, allowing him to already surpass the total of 2.5 sacks he posted last season.