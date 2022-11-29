According to Giants head coach Brian Daboll, Neal (knee) is improving and has a chance to return to action this Sunday against the Commanders, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Neal suffered an MCL injury Week 7 against Jacksonville and has been unable to play since. However, he logged a trio of limited practice sessions Week 11 and two more Week 12 before missing the Giants' third practice and sitting out last Thursday's loss to Dallas. His participation level in practice this week will go a long way in determining his potential availability Sunday.