The Giants activated Gano (groin) from injured reserve Saturday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Gano is still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, but his activated from IR -- coupled with the Giants not elevating Younghoe Koo from the practice squad -- indicates that he will be active for Week 8. Gano missed the Giants' last five games after sustaining a groin injury during pregame warmups in Week 3 against the Chiefs. He went 5-for-5 on field-goal attempts and 4-for-4 on extra-point tries in the two regular-season games prior to his injury.