The Giants released Gano (neck) with a failed physical designation Monday, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

Gano ended last season on IR due to a neck injury, and the issue appears to still be a concern. With his release. Gano's time with the Giants will likely come to an end after six seasons. He's been hampered by injuries over the past three campaigns, playing in only 23 of a possible 51 regular-season games during that span. Gano is approaching his 39th birthday, and it's unclear what his next step will be.