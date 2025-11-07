Gano (neck) won't practice Friday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Gano didn't practice Wednesday and Thursday either and is trending toward missing Sunday's game against the Bears. With that in mind, coach Brian Daboll said Friday he would "assume it's going to be" Younghoe Koo kicking for the Giants this weekend, but added that the team will see how Gano feels before making a final determination on that front.