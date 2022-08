Gano has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's preseason game against the Bengals with a concussion, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Gano was evaluated for a concussion after diving to make a tackle, and the test confirmed a concussion. The veteran kicker will set his sights on healing up before the team's Week 1 clash with the Titans on Sept. 11, and Gano's unlikely to play in next Sunday's preseason finale against the Jets.