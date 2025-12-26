Giants' Joshua Ezeudu: Listed as questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ezeudu (calf) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Ezeudu has been listed as a full participant at practice throughout Week 17 prep, and he seems healthy enough to be activated from IR and suit up versus Las Vegas on Sunday. He'll need to be activated by the team on Saturday in order to be eligible to take the field Sunday. With Andrew Thomas (hamstring) ruled out for Week 17, Ezeudu could provide New York with some needed depth at left tackle.
