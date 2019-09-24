Stupar is expected to re-sign with the Giants on Tuesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Stupar was released by the Giants earlier this month. Unfortunately, injuries to both Alec Ogletree (hamstring) and Tae Davis (concussion) are testing the team's depth at linebacker. While he's far from a household name, Stupar, 31, is a veteran inside linebacker who actually spent last season with the Giants and collected 14 tackles in 16 games.