Stupar (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Stupar took a step back last season and worked mainly in a special-teams role, but the team may have more opportunities for him now that BJ Goodson is in Green Bay. Those chances will be limited, however, as Tae Davis and Alec Ogletree are pegged as the starters.

