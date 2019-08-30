Stupar suffered a concussion in Thursday's preseason versus the Patriots, Ryan Dunleavy of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Stupar had four tackles (two solo) and played 36 defensive snaps before leaving the game. The 31-year-old re-signed with the Giants in March after being a significant special-teams contributor in 2018, but he'll now be sidelined until he clears the concussion protocol.

