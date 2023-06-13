Shepard, who tore his ACL in Week 3 of the 2022 season, noted Tuesday that he is "right on schedule" physically, " Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Shepard, who signed a one-year contract in March to remain with the Giants, added that his "goal is to be ready for the season." Once the 30-year-old is fully up to speed, he'll have a chance to compete for slot snaps in a Giants wide receiver corps that also includes Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton, Parris Campbell, Jalin Hyatt and Wan'Dale Robinson (knee). However, after suiting up for just 10 games over the past two campaigns, Shepard has much to prove health and role-wise before he'll merit fantasy consideration this coming season.