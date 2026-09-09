Johnson (shoulder) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Johnson is coming off a 2025 regular season in which he posted a 45-528-5 line on 74 targets in 15 games, but the arrival of TE Isaiah Likely via free agency has provided the former with some competition at the position ahead of his third pro campaign. With the shoulder injury he picked up in an Aug. 24 practice behind Johnson, he'll focus on being a regular part of the Giants offense in Sunday's Week 1 matchup with the Cowboys.