DeVito completed both of his pass attempts for 14 yards in Sunday's 27-10 victory versus Philadelphia.

Tyrod Taylor started for New York for the second straight week, but DeVito took over for a series in the first quarter after the former suffered a thumb injury. DeVito completed a five-yard pass on that drive but wasn't able to lead New York to a first down, and Taylor returned for the team's next offensive series. DeVito got one more look in the third period and logged a nine-yard completion on his final pass attempt of the campaign. The rookie QB finished the season having completed 64.0 percent of his 178 pass attempts for 1,101 yards and an 8:3 TD:INT while rushing 36 times for 195 yards and a touchdown over nine games, including six starts. DeVito's opportunity to play this season was largely a result of injuries -- Daniel Jones tore the ACL in his right knee Week 9 and was lost for the remainder of the year, and Taylor sat out Weeks 9 to 14 with an injury to his rib cage. That said, DeVito provided a spark (and a good underdog story) at times after being pressed into action, and he has a strong chance of working as Jones' backup next year with Taylor a free agent and likely set to land elsewhere.