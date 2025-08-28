Houston signed Bryant to its practice squad Thursday.

Bryant was a casualty of cutdown day Tuesday, but he's sticking with Houston after the team acquired him in a trade with the Eagles on Aug. 17. Bryant has substantial NFL experience, playing in 78 regular-season games across five NFL campaigns. The Texans have just two healthy tight ends (Dalton Schultz and Cade Stover) on their 53-man roster, so Bryant is in good position to be elevated for gameday early in the campaign.