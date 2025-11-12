The NFL reinstated Buggs on Tuesday after he served a 10-game suspension, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

The league handed Buggs a 10-game suspension in late August, which stemmed from his arrest in June of 2024 on second-degree charges of domestic violence and burglary. The 2019 sixth-rounder has served his suspension, and he is now eligible to sign with a team. Buggs last saw regular-season action in 2023 with the Lions, when he tallied 12 tackles (seven solo), including 1.0 sacks, one pass defense and one fumble recovery across 10 games.